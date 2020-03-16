Samsung's most expensive smartphone is now available on Amazon – Latest news

Samsung's most expensive smartphone of 2020, Galaxy Z Flip, will now be available on the Amazon India website for pre-booking. The phone is Samsung's second folding smartphone, but it comes with a different folding mechanism compared to last year's Galaxy Fold.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip offer on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has been listed on Amazon and can be pre-ordered now at

Rs 1.09,999. The listing page reveals that Amazon Prime members will begin receiving the phone in 2-4 business days. There is a no cost EMI option starting at Rs 5,178 when purchasing the Galaxy Z Flip from Amazon. In case you choose to buy this phone and deliver an old one in return, you can get a discount of Rs 7,700.

HSBC Rebate Card users will be eligible for 5% instant discount and HDFC Bank PayZapp card users will be eligible for 10% instant discount.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications

Available in two color options: Black and Purple, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip offers a 6.7-inch AMRED FHD + Dynamic HDR10 + display with a resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels. When folded, it has a small 1.1-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 300x112p.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, the Galaxy Z Flip offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It comes with support for a nano-SIM and an e-SIM.

In terms of camera, the Galaxy Z Flip offers dual 12MP rear cameras each. There is a 12MP ultra wide-angle camera with F / 2.2 aperture and a 12MP wide-angle camera with F / 1.8. The 12MP wide-angle camera comes with optical image stabilization and offers up to 8x digital zoom and HDR10 + recording. The selfie camera is placed inside the phone and is a 10MP sensor with F / 2.4 aperture and features such as Live focus and Live focus videos.

Backed by a 3300 mAh battery, the Galaxy Z Flip offers fast charging support with wired and wireless media.