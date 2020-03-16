S,amp;P Trading halts after big drop and lower Fed emergency rates – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Stock trading halted Monday morning after the Federal Reserve's emergency action to lower its benchmark interest rate to near zero failed to allay Wall Street's fears of a recession that could stem from the coronavirus pandemic.

Across the country, states and cities are closing schools, bars and restaurants in an effort to curb the disease, but one that leaves millions of Americans vulnerable to loss of income.

