Salman Khan greets Aayush Sharma and Manjha from Saiee Majrekar



Aayush Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar have collaborated together for the first time for a video song. The song titled Manjha is sung by Vishal Mishra and has the new pair appearing together in the touching song. Manjha is a poignant romantic number that is sure to be on the top of the music charts soon. Salman Khan, who made Saiee and Aayush debut in Dabangg 3 and Loveyatri respectively, is extremely excited about the couple who teamed up for the beautiful song.



Salman Khan tweeted saying, "Ayush n saiee in manjha Tera, sahi hai, good song for both of you to look good, great keep it up and keep working, may God bless you. @Aaysharma @saieemmanjrekar @VishalMMishra,quot;

