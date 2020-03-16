Sales companies hire greats in Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit's sales industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 56 new jobs in the past week and 274 new jobs in the past month, ranking sixth among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online job market.

The sales industry also ranked sixth in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 63 companies announced open jobs for Detroit-based workers in that industry.

Top companies that hire locally in sales and business development include Midwest Memorial Group and MRINetwork.

