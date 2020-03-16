Ryan Reynolds says coronavirus is a "hole **" as he and Blake encourage donating $ 1 million

WENN / Ivan Nikolov

Noting that & # 39; COVID-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low-income families & # 39 ;, the actor in & # 39; Deadpool & # 39; promises to help by dividing the donation between & # 39; feeding the United States and the food bank of Canada & # 39 ;.

Ryan Reynolds is caring for those affected by the current coronavirus pandemic. Marking COVID-19 "a hole ** in its latest social media post, the"dead Pool"star announced that he and his actress wife Blake Lively they pledged to donate $ 1 million to two food organizations in the United States and Canada.

On Monday, March 16, the 43-year-old actor turned to Instagram to share his opinion on the subject. "I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is a hole **," he wrote in the title of his post, before encouraging fans to make a contribution, "If you can help, visit @feedingamerica and @ foodbankscanada "

In the main post, the "6 underground"The actor noted," Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low-income families. "He then announced," Blake and I are donating $ 1 million to split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA. If you can give, these organizations need our help. "

"Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who is isolated and may need connection," said the father of three children to his followers. He continued to mock the enemy Hugh Jackman by adding the latter's fake phone number at the end of his post.

Reynolds' wife, meanwhile, took a more serious approach in her donation announcement while sharing ways to stay connected. "Although we must distance ourselves to protect those who do not have the opportunity to be quarantined, we can stay connected," he said. Remember the lonely and isolated. Facetime, Skype, make a video. "

Pointing out the positives during this difficult time, the first "Gossip Girl"The star told her followers:" Remember the love that can go through all this. "He added:" The communities are intensifying: shopping for the elderly, preparing lunches for the children. We can all do something for each other, even if that's just staying home. "

At the conclusion of its publication, "The rhythm section"The actress couldn't help but punch her husband." Send so much love. Now someone can tell Ryan that "emotional estrangement" from his mother-in-law is not a thing, "she wrote." Nothing can save him. "

Reynolds and Lively's donation came later Stephen Curry Y Ayesha Curry He promised to provide food for at least 18,000 children in the Oakland area through his Eat. To learn. To play. Foundation. The Currys made a donation to the Alameda County Community Food Bank (ACCFB) and Feeding America "to help ensure that no child has to worry about where their next meal will come while schools are closed."