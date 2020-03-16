Russia's Supreme Court paves way for Putin to rule until 2036

Obediently fulfilling its role in a highly choreographed political theater display, Russia's supreme court on Monday approved constitutional changes that opened the way for President Vladimir V. Putin to exceed term limits and remain in power until 2036.
With a dense 52-page ruling clogged with legal jargon, the Constitutional Court removed one of the last, albeit very weak potential obstacles, for Putin to effectively become president for life.
A final hurdle that must be crossed is a national referendum on constitutional changes that is scheduled for April 22. That exercise is also little more than a formality due to the Kremlin's strong control over the media and the bodies responsible for organizing the vote, not to mention a ban on public protests.
However, the steady march of the coronavirus pandemic could delay the final act of what the Kremlin and new state-controlled media have portrayed as a biting drama of democracy at work, but which critics denounce as a sham laughable.
So far, Russia has reported only 93 confirmed cases of the virus, but the official count has been met with widespread skepticism in a country accustomed to dishonesty and official cover-ups. Cynicism about officials has been strengthened in recent days by the Kremlin's insistence that it was surprised by a proposal approved by lawmakers last week to allow Putin to remain in office for another 16 years.
Most independent observers believe that the Kremlin he orchestrated the maneuver from start to finish. Putin has yet to confirm that he will run again in 2024, but few doubt that he will.
Ekaterina Schulmann, a political commentator and a former member of Mr. Putin's human rights council, mocked the decision of the Constitutional Court on Monday as evidence of how grossly flexible the nominally independent judicial system of Russia had become.
"It is rare that the spirit of slavery and intellectual cowardice is expressed so fully in a written text," he said in a comment posted on Facebook.
The Constitutional Court is headed by Valery D. Zorkin, a Soviet-trained legal scholar who has presided over the court since it was formed after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Under Mr. Zorkin, the court ruled in 1998 that Russia's first democratically elected president, Boris N. Yeltsin, could not ignore the term limits and run for a third term in 2000. Mr. Yeltsin, exhausted and seriously ill, welcomed That decision was welcomed, which was issued in response to a request by his political enemies.
Unlike Mr. Yeltsin, who resigned on December 31, 1999, five months before the end of his second term, his successor, Mr. Putin, has shown no interest in resigning. But he had made it clear that he wanted the constitutional court to approve this time a rewrite of the rules similar to the ones he rejected in 1998.
Putin has already been in power for two decades, either as president or prime minister, and he was supposed to resign at the end of his current term in 2024 due to the limits of the constitutional term. But these limits were swept away last week by lawmakers who voted to reset the clock to zero when Putin's term ends, allowing him to run for two more periods of six years.