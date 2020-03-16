Russia's Supreme Court paves way for Putin to rule until 2036

Obediently fulfilling its role in a highly choreographed political theater display, Russia's supreme court on Monday approved constitutional changes that opened the way for President Vladimir V. Putin to exceed term limits and remain in power until 2036.

With a dense 52-page ruling clogged with legal jargon, the Constitutional Court removed one of the last, albeit very weak potential obstacles, for Putin to effectively become president for life.

A final hurdle that must be crossed is a national referendum on constitutional changes that is scheduled for April 22. That exercise is also little more than a formality due to the Kremlin's strong control over the media and the bodies responsible for organizing the vote, not to mention a ban on public protests.

However, the steady march of the coronavirus pandemic could delay the final act of what the Kremlin and new state-controlled media have portrayed as a biting drama of democracy at work, but which critics denounce as a sham laughable.