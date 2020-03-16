Russian court backs move to allow Putin to remain in power | Russia News

%MINIFYHTMLf8630c389b25cc128f05f231c8764e5011% %MINIFYHTMLf8630c389b25cc128f05f231c8764e5012%

Russia's Constitutional Court approved a package of amendments that includes a "reinstatement,quot; of President Vladimir Putin's previous terms, giving him the opportunity to rule until 2036.

The approval came two days after Putin signed a reform bill, which opposition figures have criticized, saying it will allow the Russian leader to become "president for life."

Plus:

Putin, 67, released a revision of the constitution in January that the Kremlin launched as a redistribution of power from the presidency to Parliament.

He appeared in Parliament on Tuesday to endorse a new amendment that would allow him to ignore a constitutional ban that requires him to withdraw in 2024.

The move, which is yet to be voted on across the country next month, increases the likelihood that Putin will serve two other six-year terms after 2024, although the Kremlin notes that Putin has not yet said whether he will run again.

The constitution currently allows a president to serve two consecutive terms, which means that Putin would have to leave office in four years.

The Constitutional Court's blessing was delivered in a 52-page ruling posted on its website on Monday.

Opposition protests

Putin's allies have supported the movement.

The head of the upper house Federation Council said Putin had "brought Russia to its knees,quot;, while others claimed he was the needed stable leader in turbulent times.

However, critics of the president, including leading opposition figure Alexei Navalny, said Putin was securing himself for at least another 12 years in power, possibly allowing him to rule longer than Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

Protesters have gathered in recent days in a series of one-person picket protests, the only type of demonstration allowed in Russia without prior permission.

The opposition has called for a mass demonstration against the plan, but gatherings of more than 5,000 people are currently banned in Moscow for fear of coronaviruses.

Earlier Monday, more than 18,000 Russians signed a petition denouncing the reform as "politically and ethically unacceptable."

"We believe that the threat of a deep constitutional crisis and an illegal unconstitutional coup … hangs over our country," said the petition, signed by leading scientists, journalists and writers.

In line with Putin's conservative views, the reforms also include a mention of the Russians' "faith in God,quot; and stipulate that marriage is a union between a man and a woman, effectively prohibiting same-sex marriages.

The amendments prohibit giving away Russian territory and prohibiting the promotion of such a movement, as well as protecting the "historical truth,quot; about the country's role in World War II.

Also included are a number of social reforms, including a minimum wage that should not be below subsistence level and regularly inflation-adjusted state pensions.