Rudy Gobert & # 39; feels a little better & # 39; after testing positive for coronavirus | NBA News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert said Sunday he "feels a little better,quot; in a video that updates his status since he tested positive for coronavirus.

"I will start by thanking all the people who have been supportive and for all the positive energy. It really means a lot," he said in a video posted on the NBA.com Twitter feed.

"As for me, I have felt a little better every day thanks to the health people of Utah and Oklahoma City and all the wonderful people around me."















Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert jokingly tapped the journalists' microphones at a press conference, before testing positive for coronavirus (images courtesy of KUTV)



Gobert, 27, was the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, prompting the league to suspend its regular season indefinitely, just minutes after Jazz and Thunder were put on alert in Oklahoma City.

Since then he has apologized for acting carelessly before learning of the diagnosis.

















Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, who tested positive for coronavirus Thursday, posted a video update on his condition.



Jazz teammate and All-Star teammate Donovan Mitchell tested positive Thursday.

In the video clip, Gobert asked viewers to wash their hands frequently and to avoid "making unnecessary contact with people."

"It's about protecting yourself and the people around you," said Gobert.

"I wish I had taken this more seriously, and I hope everyone else will because we can do it together. Take care of yourself and stay safe."

On Saturday, Gobert promised to donate a total of $ 500,000 to employees of the arena in Utah and Oklahoma City, as well as general coronavirus relief in his home country of France.

