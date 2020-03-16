Roosevelt wins 47-40 win over Fort Morgan – Up News Info

Fort Morgan failed to beat Roosevelt in the 47-40 loss on Friday, February 21.

Fort Morgan was marked by Fernando Márquez, who added 10 points and collected six rebounds. Briggs Wheatley helped with eight points and three rebounds.

%MINIFYHTMLa5d21605c3daf961604aa764aeaa27ac11% %MINIFYHTMLa5d21605c3daf961604aa764aeaa27ac12%

Roosevelt has not reported any team or player stats for this contest.

More Colorado High School Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Post today

This story was created with technology provided by Data Skrive. Accurate information as of publication and will be updated as more data becomes available.