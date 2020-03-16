Rohit Shetty in search of her next character after Sooryavanshi

While Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi has yet to be released, the filmmaker appears to be in the mood to take his police universe forward. After Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, it looks like he'll soon add another police superhero to his universe. According to reports in an entertainment newspaper, the writers of the director's team have already started work on the fourth police story.

Sources reveal: “After Sooryavanshi, Rohit will train his focus in the next edition of Golmaal. Meanwhile, his team of writers have been asked to create police avatars who will have different personality traits than Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, and who hail from different parts of India, thereby addressing various problems in the country. He has some heroes in mind that he wants to take advantage of for the action franchise. At Simmba, he showed the crossing of Singham and Sooryavanshi. In Sooryavanshi, Rohit is said to have mentioned his next police hero who will likely run the franchise. ” Interesting, isn't it?