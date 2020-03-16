Rick Pitino admits he deserved to be fired by Louisville, says Iona is his last job as coach

Finally, Rick Pitino admits it.

"Looking back now, he deserved to be fired by Louisville."

In doing an interview with the WFAN radio station in New York City, the newly appointed coach at Iona College insisted that he had not personally violated any of the NCAA rules, but acknowledged that he was responsible for hiring the assistant coach whose Alleged activities were cited by the FBI in formal charge documents. and led to his dismissal from the University of Louisville in October 2017.

Pitino subsequently sued the University of Louisville Athletic Association for $ 40 million, alleging that U de L had no reason to fire him and was therefore responsible for honoring the remainder of his contract. The case was settled last September, with no money changing hands, but Louisville agreed to change the terminology of his departure to "resign."

"I've learned? I wish I could say that I would have hired different people, but I did my due diligence. I checked all those people, ”Pitino told the,quot; Moose and Maggie "program. "So I think I learned about everything, and I didn't do a good job of … excuses that I think are always a sign of weakness. And I made excuses. I should have said, 'I hired them, I take full responsibility, the ax has than fall on me. "Which he did. And move on. I wish I had handled it that way."

Pitino compiled a record of 416-143 in 16 seasons in Louisville, including three Final Fours and the 2013 NCAA Championship. The second and third of those Final Fours and the NCAA title were vacated after the "Breaking Grounds,quot; scandal. Cardinal Rules, "in which the NCAA discovered that exotic dancers performed for recruits and U of L players at the school's athletic residence.

Pitino discussed the responsibility of former staff member Andre McGee, a point guard and captain of Louisville's exceptional 2009 team, to allegedly hosting those parties.

"Today I can forgive Andre McGee," said Pitino. "It cost me a lot in my life, but I can forgive him because that is your faith. If you don't learn to forgive, then you are not a great person. And I would love to be forgiven for some of the things I have done in my life. What I have .

Just a few months after those sanctions were applied for the scandal, Louisville was mentioned, though not by name, in charge documents related to the Justice Department investigation of the basketball talent game. One of Pitino's aides was present at an FBI wiretap at a meeting in which another man spoke about a clothing company that was making payments to a potential Louisville recruit.

"I have to take responsibility and the responsibility of the people I led," Pitino said. But he also said he does not expect to receive any NCAA sanctions for that situation.

He said he "paid the price in an excellent way. I lost a lot of dignity because of the people who did it the wrong way." Pitino said that anyone who does not believe it can call any player from Boston U, Providence, Kentucky or Louisville on how in which he directed a university program.

Pitino has trained in Greece the last two seasons at Panathinaikos. When trying to retrain in the United States, he told WFAN that he was looking for a situation at a Catholic school like Iona. He thought that if Ed Cooley had become Michigan's new coach in the spring of 2019, he might have a chance to return to Providence. He had also discussed an opening with Holy Cross.

But Iona, near where one of her children lives, from an apartment she owns in Manhattan and from the Winged Foot Country Club (where she has been a member for 30 years), offered her what she wanted. Pitino, 67, says it will be his last job as a coach.

"I can tell you that now the only school that could afford me, with my purchase, is Fort Knox University," Pitino told WFAN. "I don't believe with the type of purchase I have, and I am very embarrassed to even tell him the number that is so scary, Iona is definitely my last stop."