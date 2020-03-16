RHOC – Tamra Judge Posts on "Fake Friends,quot; As She Stops Following Shannon Beador And Joins Kelly Dodd

There has been a serious jolt among the Three Friends. Former Royal Orange County Housewives Stars Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson have stopped following former best friend Shannon Beador, who is now dating the cast's black sheep: Kelly Dodd.

Beador and boyfriend John Janssen dated Kelly Dodd and fiance Rick Leventhal on Saturday night, and the four documented their evening together on Instagram.

"Neighbors … #walkingdistance @kellyddodd," Beador wrote in the caption for a double date that featured both couples. Dodd posted the same photo, and she wrote in her caption that it was "fun to be a neighbor to these two."

Apparently this didn't sit well with Judge or Gunvalson, who stopped following Beador this weekend. The owner of CUT Fitness took things even further by posting a cryptic message that said, “Fake friends are like shadows. They follow you in the sun but leave you in the dark.

Fans immediately flooded Judge's post with comments and questions about the apparently broken friendship. Many asked if the post was directed specifically at Beador, but she did not respond.

Both the judge and Gunvalson announced their departure from Royal Orange County Housewives with few hours of difference at the end of January. Judge had been part of the cast for 12 seasons, and Gunvalson, also known as "the OC's OG," had starred in the reality series Bravo for 14 seasons.

During RHOC Season 14, the Three Girlfriends – Gunvalson, Judge, and Beador – routinely teamed up against Dodd, which caused a lot of drama among the cast. It is still not entirely clear if Judge and Gunvalson were fired or if they resigned, but both have moved on to a new project.

Both Gunvalson and Judge posted a photo of themselves filming a new show together, but did not provide much detail. One thing Gunvalson made clear was that his new projects, including his new podcast Whoop It Up with Vicki – would show his real life, instead of being false like RHOC.

“At first, it was about showing your real life; your family, your friends, your work. It was really about opening up and letting the world in, ”he explained. “But it stopped being that and started to be about fighting. And they never showed my real life again. It just turned false. "

New episodes of Royal Orange County Housewives We will return to Bravo later this year. Whoop It Up with Vicki it is now available on all podcast platforms.



