RHOA: Nene Leakes says she wouldn't say if she and Gregg were seeing other people amid open marriage rumors

Rumors that Nene and Gregg Leakes may have an open marriage have been in the industry for quite some time. After Nene talked about finding out that her husband was texting one of her Swagg Boutique employees improperly, she opened a can of worms to speculate on her union.

OG Real Housewives of Atlanta fans remember when Gregg and Nene broke up and got back together. The two appeared to be doing well the second time, but began having marital problems just before Gregg was diagnosed with stage three cancer.

The disease affected them both and made Gregg into someone he did not know.

Nene admitted at last season's meeting that if her husband was not ill, it would be easier to make a decision. However, she stayed with him during the worst part of the illness.

Recently, the Glee student took to a podcast where she revealed that her husband was Facetiming with Juanita Maxwell, who no longer works for her. She said Gregg claimed that he only spoke to the woman because his wife was not around.

After the interview, Page Six wrote a shocking statement that Nene had already been seeing a man in Maryland named Rodney.

While speaking at the RHOA after the show, Leakes spoke about his love for Gregg and whether or not he would admit to having an open marriage.

‘Gregg and I have been together for a long, long time. We are real family. We are simply not going to be apart. I'm just not going to be apart … Gregg won't go anywhere, but we have a great understanding. I know Gregg's health conditions and I have excellent insurance. I would never take away my insurance. If I divorced him, I would never have it. You will always have my insurance. I love Gregg I will never love Gregg. I am in love and I love. If I wasn't in love I wouldn't tell you guys. "

When asked if they date other people, she simply says that if they did, she wouldn't say it.



