RHOA: Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore call Porsha Williams for making peace with Nene Leakes after talking nasty behind their backs

During last night's Real Housewives of Atlanta episode, Porsha Williams and Nene Leakes made amends after what appeared to be an eternal fight. Two people who were surprised by the duo's action were Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore.

Porsha and Nene have had a brotherly relationship for many seasons on the show. Porsha has turned to the Glee student for advice and guidance since her tumultuous divorce from Kordell Stewart.

The most recent breakup between the two began during the meeting last season when Porsha alluded to the possibility of Leakes holding her hands while she was pregnant during the wardrobe incident.

After that, the two got involved in a nasty text message fight that spread to social media.

In Greece, the ladies put their enmity to bed, leaving Kandi and Kenya confused because they claim that Williams was the leader of the group that beat Nene behind her back.

They opened up about it during the RHOA after the show.

‘You were the main one who didn't want anyone to compensate her. That is mine. They literally live side by side and never speak or see each other unless we are together. "

Kenya agreed with the singer and said they have receipts that will never show of Porsha hitting Nene.

However, Kenya has changed her tune after watching the episode in which Porsha and Tanya encouraged Cynthia to confront her about questioning Bailey about the wine industry.

Moore turned to Twitter to announce that he will expose false friendships.

‘The RHOA season 12 reunion will be EPIC! The # TRUTH about all these # FALSE friendships will be exposed. Secrets have been kept for too long. All the snake heads will be cut off. My receipts are ready. #RHOA ## RHOASeason12Reunion ".

Meanwhile, Leakes and Williams turned to social media to let fans know that they are forgiving friends.



