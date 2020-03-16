Restaurants for dinner in Los Angeles, bars to close due to the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– There was a visible change Sunday night shortly after Mayor Eric Garcetti made his latest coronavirus-related announcement that Los Angeles city bars, clubs, restaurants, gyms and theaters would have to temporarily close as of midnight.

Customers were asked to leave the ETA oyster restaurant in Highland Park before closing the doors.

At Farfalla Trattoria in Los Feliz, there was a similar atmosphere as clients prepared to say goodbye.

RELATED: Los Angeles Mayor: Bars, clubs and gyms will close until March 31

Some restaurant managers handled the news well, prioritizing health and safety.

"We have to do what we have to do," he said. Farfalla Trattoria Manager Andrés García. "This is not a problem. We also have pickup and delivery."

"I think we've been learning the past few days … getting together is probably the most dangerous thing we can do," said Matthew Glassman of Greyhound Bar and Grill. "It is not about doing the right thing. I feel like a social responsibility."

Glassman has seen a change in perception of the coronavirus after two NBA players tested positive for coronavirus along with actors Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson.

Customers who wanted one last drink or food say they are doing so to support their local businesses that they will likely feel the blow of temporarily closing.

"We feel for the employees too," said Alexis Salaz.

Garcetti said the city will launch a credit assistance program for small businesses affected by closings. Funds donated from the public will also support businesses.