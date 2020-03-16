Remembering the time when & # 39; Stone Cold & # 39; Steve Austin spanked Booker T in a supermarket

The 2000s was a pretty weird time for wrestling.

With WWE (then WWF) buying WCW, their biggest competition after a total war in the 1990s, things got a little bloated and weird.

"Stone Cold,quot; Steve Austin, then heel, was greeted as a face again, though he had joined the Alliance and fought for them in the elimination match at Survivor Series 2001. Yes. All a bit odd. It was really just a disaster.

Still, Austin found himself back in WWF employment after WCW's disappearance in Survivor Series 2001, for some reason. He was backed up so quickly by kayfabe co-owner WWF and faced off against a WCW outcast and now Vince McMahon's dude Booker T.

After an Austin night chasing Booker T in and out of the arena, the five-time WCW champion sought refuge in a supermarket.

The rest, as they say, is history.

To this day, it remains one of the funniest, most awkward and entertaining segments of WWE history.

The whole WCW / ECW invasion angle was less than well received by wrestling fans at the time and now, but at least we have to thank WWE for these seven minutes of ridiculous and pure ridicule.

"Verification of idiot prices!"