Refund policies for Colorado ski areas closed due to coronavirus outbreak

All Colorado ski resorts are closed for at least this week by order of Governor Jared Polis, and three of them, Telluride, Monarch and Ski Sunlight, have already said they will not reopen this spring. Here is a summary of what the resorts say about the refunds and their operational status.

Note: Some areas are vague when explaining refund and cancellation policies regarding COVID-19. We are trying to pin down those areas with more specificity; this list will be updated as more information becomes available.

Aspen Snowmass (includes Aspen, Aspen Highlands, Snowmass, and Buttermilk)

Operating state: All ski operations are closed. The plan starting Monday is for resort crews to perform limited maintenance on the mountain "to have limited opening in the late season if circumstances permit."

Refund policy: All reservations for ski lift tickets, ski and snowboard classes and activities (such as roller coaster and tube hill) are fully refundable. You have until April 30 to request your refund by calling 800-525-6200. Please have your order confirmation number ready. This does not cover third-party accommodation reservations, only tickets and reservations made with Aspen Snowmass.

Vail Resorts (includes Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, and Crested Butte)

Operating state: Over the weekend, Vail Resorts suspended operations across all of its North American mountains from March 15-22. Chief Executive Rob Katz said the company would use the hiatus "to reevaluate our approach for the rest of the season." Four of its five Colorado holdings were scheduled to close in mid-April, but Breckenridge's previously scheduled closing date was May 25.

Refund policy: As of now, epic passes are non-refundable and non-transferable. However, according to their website, company officials "will review these policies and provide updated guidance in the coming weeks."

Pre-purchased elevator tickets for dates after March 22 can be refunded, though the company asks guests to check back later for more details, saying, "We are working to make this process as easy as possible. with an online form. " The same goes for pre-purchased ski school, equipment rental, and transportation purchases.

For Vail Resorts-owned accommodations, guests can receive a full refund for any reservations made this week. For reservations after March 22, guests can apply the dollar amount of their deposit to a future stay in the same property for up to 365 days from the date of arrival.

Copper mountain

Operating state: Mountain operations were suspended until March 22. Resort officials say they will use the parentheses to "reevaluate our approach for the rest of the season."

Refund policy: According to the company's website, the cancellation policies are being "modified,quot;. Guests are encouraged to email customer service at [email protected] or call 866-841-2481 to cancel or modify reservations. It does not specify what refunds will be awarded.

Steamboat

Operating state: Operations suspended "until further notice,quot;.

Refund policy: According to the resort's website, "Guests who have reservations during this closure should send an email to [email protected] and we will work with everyone to provide appropriate refunds and credits." It does not specify what refunds will be awarded.

Winter park

Operating state: Suspended until further notice.

Refund policy: The resort's website directs guests to email [email protected] with the subject line "COVID-19 Service Request,quot; for lift tickets, accommodation, lessons, rentals, activities and refunds or Triple Play Pass credits. It does not specify what refunds will be awarded.

