Rasheeda Frost continues to make money amid the global crisis and her fans are here for this

Rasheeda Frost shared a video on her social media account in which she is having fun at the Frost Bistro. The boss does not seem to be too upset these days by the global crisis that affected many countries, including the United States as well, of course.

Rasheeda invites her fans to the venue, and while some people call her ignorant for not closing the restaurant, others appreciate the fact that she's still making money moves these days.

As you know, a few days ago the WHO declared a coronavirus pandemic.

"You heard me … .. @frostbistro Grilled Lobster Tail a bit of a night!" Rasheeda captioned her post.

Someone said, ‘Tell your husband that you are not an employee at all, you are the owner of the restaurant just like him, and the food looks delicious. 😋 ’

A follower said: ‘A powerful couple making money moves 🙌🏾😍 I am very happy … I love them! 🥰 ’and another commenter posted this:‘ That looks delicious. What about that lobster tail? Maybe I'll see you guys tomorrow. I need a job anyway. "

Someone else said, "I've been wearing that Pressed jean jacket duster all week. I LOVE IT!" And another follower said, "The food always looks so delicious. The taste must come."

A follower said to Boss Lady the following words: "I can't wait to go back to The A to visit your place. It looks delicious," and another fan said, "Girl, when I'm in the ATL I'm definitely going through. It looks delicious. . & # 39;

The Frost Bistro is Rasheeda and Kirk Frost's dream come true, and their fans love the place very much.

A couple of days ago, Kirk also said everyone was invited to his Frost Bistro, and shared a video of the location on his social media account, Instagram.



