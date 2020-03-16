Home Entertainment Rap Legend Eric. B's daughter is seriously injured in a car accident

Rap Legend Eric. B's daughter is seriously injured in a car accident

The daughter of hip-hop pioneer Eric B. was hospitalized after a serious car accident in Connecticut on Sunday.

The news was shared on social media by The Real Sister2Sister 2.0, who wrote that "[Erica] Barrier suffers from severe fractures to her neck and spine, among her many life-threatening injuries, confirmed Eric B's publicist," and that "the family is at his bedside and asks for his prayers."

