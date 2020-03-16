Rap Legend Eric. B's daughter is seriously injured in a car accident

The daughter of hip-hop pioneer Eric B. was hospitalized after a serious car accident in Connecticut on Sunday.

The news was shared on social media by The Real Sister2Sister 2.0, who wrote that "[Erica] Barrier suffers from severe fractures to her neck and spine, among her many life-threatening injuries, confirmed Eric B's publicist," and that "the family is at his bedside and asks for his prayers."

Page Six spoke to the police officers who confirmed the information. According to his source, Erica, 28, was in a Mini Cooper Countryman on I-91 in Connecticut just before 1 a.m. on Sunday when she "stopped in the center lane,quot; and an oncoming truck "failed it was able to stop in time and it hit. " the back of [Erica's car]. "

She "suffered serious injuries," according to the police report. The trucker was not injured. They have said that the investigation into the accident is still ongoing.

Eric B. is best known for being half of Eric B. and Rakim, a Long Island hip hop duo formed on Long Island that dominated the 80s.