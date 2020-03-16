R. Kelly is ready to spend more time behind bars after receiving this bad news: fans still support him

Recent information reveals that the Chicago trial of the disgraced R,amp;B star, R. Kelly, will not take place until October of this year due to the fact that federal agents have uncovered some potentially incriminating new evidence against the famous singer.

The "I Believe I Can Fly,quot; interpreter appeared Thursday for his last hearing in a Chicago court and upheld his plea of ​​innocence to the 13 federal charges he is currently facing.

During the court hearing, prosecutor Angel Krull commented that there was a possibility that the singer would be held responsible for taking advantage of "yet another victim,quot;, who could appear in the near future.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that after a recent investigation into a Chicago suburban storage facility, which Kelly regularly used, authorities had discovered a hidden cache of numerous electronic devices, such as hard drives, smartphones, and iPads, that all allegedly belonged to. the musician.

According to one of Kelly's legal advocates, Steve Greenberg, authorities were unlikely to find anything incriminating in the seized devices.

Following the discovery of the hidden cache, it was decided that the Chicago trial of the R,amp;B singer should be delayed so that investigators could thoroughly inspect the content of the electronic devices.

As a result, the federal trial is scheduled for October 13, instead of April 27.

One person had this reaction: "Everybody's going around and around when the feds came on the scene … too bad it's taken all this time and why CPD didn't enforce it is still beyond me …"

This social media user wrote: “This shit is ridiculous. Why do they keep pushing their trail back unless they know others are going to show up?

Another sponsor stated, "I think because they have to give him a fair trial, they added more charges, so they have to give their people time to prepare."

This reviewer shared: “This guy deserves a jail for life. There are other R,amp;B singers out there as good as him. Stop enabling it, R Kelly fans. "

Meanwhile, it was reported that Kelly was not without admirers during the hearing, as multiple admirers of the disgraced musician were present in court on Thursday to back him up.



