R. Kelly faces new federal charges in New York

Bradley Lamb
R. Kelly has been charged in New York with five more acts of organized crime and four more charges of violating the Mann Act.

The disgraced star is accused of allegedly forcing and transporting women and girls across state lines to engage in illegal sexual activities.

Kelly pleaded not guilty to all charges in New York and other jurisdictions.

Douglas Anton, New York attorney for Kelly, issued a statement, pointing once more to Kelly's alleged victims.

