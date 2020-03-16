R. Kelly faces new federal charges in New York

R. Kelly has been charged in New York with five more acts of organized crime and four more charges of violating the Mann Act.

The disgraced star is accused of allegedly forcing and transporting women and girls across state lines to engage in illegal sexual activities.

Kelly pleaded not guilty to all charges in New York and other jurisdictions.

Douglas Anton, New York attorney for Kelly, issued a statement, pointing once more to Kelly's alleged victims.

"How does an alleged victim 'forget' such things?" he wrote. "Or … perhaps … these alleged victims are not victims at all, but only women who have been told and instructed, even pressured by peers if they wish, years later, that the alleged relationship they entered into They should freely and voluntarily now, in the #metoo era, classify them as & # 39; bad & # 39; or & # 39; abusive & # 39 ;, and continually seek to add facts, even if not true, to their story, to make the alleged events as crazy as possible. "

Kelly's trial date has been tentatively set for September 2020.