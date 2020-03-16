Public defender wants prisoners in prison to be released due to COVID-19 – Up News Info

S T. PABLO, Minnesota (AP) – The Office of the State Public Defender is lobbying for inmates to be released throughout Minnesota to protect them from the spread of the coronavirus.

Chief public defender Bill Ward emailed employees on Sunday asking them to join and demand that their clients be released.

Ward calls prisons an "Petri dish,quot; of infection. The Star Tribune says the statement comes just days after an announcement that courts will postpone some cases, but not those that are of high priority.

The Minnesota federal judicial system will implement broader measures, temporarily suspending all criminal and civil trials from March 23 through April 27.

