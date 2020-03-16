Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie Harrison are spending the summer with Queen Elizabeth

After a tumultuous weeks thanks to the Megxit drama, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be on good terms with Queen Elizabeth. According to a new report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex accepted an invitation from the monarch to spend part of the summer at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The Sunday Times He reports that if Harry and Meghan have accepted the invitation, they will bring their 10-month-old son Archie Harrison. This would be their first trip to their great-grandmother's summer home in the Scottish Highlands, as they declined the invitation to visit Balmoral last summer.

See this post on Instagram This afternoon, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty the Queen and members of the royal family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working collaboratively to achieve shared economic, environmental, social, and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community that encompasses every geographic region, religion, and culture, embracing the diversity among its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under the age of 30. As President and Vice President of @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth, who have spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The Commonwealth theme for 2020 is "Providing a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming,quot;, with an emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance and ICT (Information and Communication Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to advocating for fair trade and empowering today's youth to transform tomorrow's communities, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to offer a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable community. future for all. Photo © PA A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on March 9, 2020 at 10:51 a.m. PDT

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the UK for their final round of engagements as members of the royal family. They will officially resign from office on March 31.

However, despite their decision to leave their roles and divide their time between North America and the United Kingdom, a source says that Harry and Meghan remain "much-loved members of the family."

"That's very deep. There is an element of working through things, "said a source Persons magazine.

When Harry and Meghan were in the UK for their final royal engagements, the Queen invited them to church and they were part of the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. The couple left Archie Harrison with their babysitter in Canada due to coronavirus concerns.

See this post on Instagram This morning, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was baptized in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle in an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly understanding since the birth of their son. Thank you for your kindness in welcoming your firstborn and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with Archie's family and godparents. Her son Archie was baptized with the handmade replica of the royal christening gown worn by royal infants for the past 11 years. The Royal Victoria Royal Robe Robe, made from fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and used for the first time by her eldest daughter. It was later used for generations of royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, to preserve the fragile historical outfit and to keep the tradition going. Photo Credit: Chris Allerton © ️SussexRoyal A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on July 6, 2019 at 8:14 a.m. PDT

While they were away from Archie, the Duke and Duchess, FaceTimed reportedly with their son every day. And, as soon as they finished their final royal engagement on March 9, they headed straight home to Canada.

Rumors also indicate that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were searching for a summer home in Los Angeles so that they could be close to their mother, Doria Ragland.

"This is what Meghan and Harry have always wanted: to create their own lives," says one source. "It feels like immense relief to leave the UK and go your own way."

A second source added that the Duke and Duchess love being in Canada, but are likely to have homes in both the Great White North and Los Angeles.



