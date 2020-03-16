Predictions from March Madness patch missing: what the field of the NCAA 2020 Tournament would look like

It's been a few days since the NCAA made the right decision and canceled the 2020 NCAA Tournament, but we are still in the duel period. Once again, the right decision, but the absence of the best sporting event of the year will take time to get used to.

Just for fun, and to scratch that itch from March madness, here is a projected look at the tournament field that the Selection Committee could have shown us on Sunday, according to available information. And by that, we mean the games that actually happened, not what we think would have happened if the rest of the conference tournaments had been played.

It's better than nothing, huh?

Here's what we did for our automatic Field of 68 deals: Obviously, teams that have already won conference tournaments stay. For leagues that couldn't play their tournaments, No. 1 seed gets that bet; For leagues that started their tournaments but were not finished, the automatic bid is directed to the top remaining seed (in all cases, that is still the # 1 seed overall).

It is not perfect, of course, but it is the best solution:

Projected No. 1 seeds

Kansas (Big 12), Gonzaga (WCC), Dayton (A-10), Baylor

Kansas (28-3): NET / Pom / Sag: 2/1/1. vs. P1: 12-3. vs. P2: 8-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0

Gonzaga (31-2): NET / Pom / Sag: 1/2/2. vs. P1: 6-2. vs. P2: 5-0. vs.T3 / 4: 20-0

Dayton (29-2): NET / Pom / Sag: 3/4/6. vs. P1: 5-2. vs. P2: 8-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 16-0

Baylor (26-4): NET / Pom / Sag: 5/3/4. vs. P1: 11-2. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

Projected No. 2 seeds

San Diego State, Florida State (ACC), Creighton (Big East), Villanova

San Diego State (29-2): NET / Pom / Sag: 4/6/9. vs. P1: 4-1. vs. P2: 7-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 18-1

Florida State (26-5): NET / Pom / Sag: 10/15/5. vs. P1: 6-3. vs. P2: 8-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-0

Creighton (23-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 11/12/14. vs. P1: 9-7. vs. P2: 6-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Villanova (24-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 13/18/10. vs. P1: 10-6. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Projected No. 3 seeds

Michigan State, Kentucky (SEC), Duke, Maryland

Michigan State (22-9): NET / Pom / Sag: 7/7/3. vs. P1: 9-7. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Kentucky (25-6): NET / Pom / Sag: 21/29/11. vs. P1: 9-3. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-1

Duke (25-6): NET / Pom / Sag: 5/6/8. vs. P1: 5-3. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 14-1

Maryland (24-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 11/18/12. vs. P1: 8-7. vs. P2: 6-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

Projected No. 4 seeds

Seton Hall, Louisville, Oregon (Pac-12), Wisconsin (Big Ten)

Seton Hall (21-9): NET / Pom / Sag: 15/20/15. vs. P1: 10-7. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 6-0

Louisville (24-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 9/8/18. vs. P1: 4-6. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 14-0

Oregon (24-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 12/17/17. vs. P1: 7-5. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-0

Wisconsin (10-21): NET / Pom / Sag: 23/22/13. vs. P1: 10-8. vs. P2: 3-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-1

Projected No. 5 seeds

Butler, Ohio State, Virginia, Auburn

Butler (22-9): NET / Pom / Sag: 19/25/25. vs. P1: 10-6. vs. P2: 5-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0

Ohio State (10-21): NET / Pom / Sag: 8/16/7. vs. P1: 6-9. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-0

Virginia (23-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 44/42/21. vs. P1: 5-3. vs. P2: 7-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-1

Chestnut (25-6): NET / Pom / Sag: 27/33/24. vs. P1: 7-3. vs. P2: 7-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-1

Projected No. 6 seeds

BYU, West Virginia, Penn State, Iowa

BYU (23-8): NET / Pom / Sag: 09/13/19. vs. P1: 3-5. vs. P2: 5-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 15-0

West Virginia (10-21): NET / Pom / Sag: 10/17/20. vs. P1: 6-7. vs. P2: 6-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-0

Penn State (10-21): NET / Pom / Sag: 35/26/44. vs. P1: 8-7. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-1

Iowa (20-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 34/23/30. vs. P1: 8-8. vs. P2: 5-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-2

Projected No. 7 seeds

Illinois, Michigan, Santa Maria, Arizona

Illinois (20-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 39/30/26. vs. P1: 6-8. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-1

Michigan (19-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 24/16/22. vs. P1: 6-10. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Santa Maria (25-8): NET / Pom / Sag: 31/38/39. vs. P1: 3-5. vs. P2: 5-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 17-2

Arizona (11-21): NET / Pom / Sag: 14/19/40. vs. P1: 3-7. vs. P2: 6-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-1

Projected No. 8 seeds

Providence, Colorado, Houston, LSU

Providence (19-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 37/40/27. vs. P1: 7-8. vs. P2: 5-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-4

Colorado (11-21): NET / Pom / Sag: 25/35/76. vs. P1: 5-4. vs. P2: 6-4. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-3

Houston (23-8): NET / Pom / Sag: 20/14/16. vs. P1: 2-5. vs. P2: 8-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-0

LSU (21-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 28/37/37. vs. P1: 4-8. vs. P2: 7-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-1

Projected No. 9 seeds

Oklahoma, Rutgers, Indiana, USC

Oklahoma (19-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 46/36/31. vs. P1: 5-9. vs. P2: 6-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Rutgers (19-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 30/28/29. vs. P1: 4-9. vs. P2: 5-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-1

Indiana (20-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 56/34/34. vs. P1: 4-10. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-0

USC (22-9): NET / Pom / Sag: 45/55/53. vs. P1: 3-7. vs. P2: 7-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-1

Projected No. 10 seeds

Marquette, Florida, State of Arizona, State of Utah (MWC)

Marquette (18-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 26/31/41. vs. P1: 5-10. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0

Florida (19-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 29/32/28. vs. P1: 5-9. vs. P2: 4-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

Arizona State (11-20): NET / Pom / Sag: 54/63/63. vs. P1: 5-8. vs. P2: 4-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-0

Utah State (26-8): NET / Pom / Sag: 40/41/33. vs. P1: 3-4. vs. P2: 2-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 19-2

Projected No. 11 seeds

Texas Tech, UCLA, North Carolina state, Richmond, Wichita state, ETSU (south)

Texas Tech (18-13): NET / Pom / Sag: 22/21/38. vs. P1: 3-10. vs. P2: 4-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-0

* UCLA (18-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 76/78/58. vs. P1: 6-6. vs. P2: 3-4. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-2

*NORTH CAROLINA. Status (20-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 53/50/42. vs. P1: 4-5. vs. P2: 4-5. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-2

* Richmond (24-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 38/46/55. vs. P1: 3-4. vs. P2: 3-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 18-1

* State of Wichita (23-8): NET / Pom / Sag: 41/39/32. vs. P1: 2-5. vs. P2: 7-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 14-0

Projected seeds 12-16

No. 12 seeds: Stephen F. Austin (Southland), Cincinnati (AAC), Liberty (Atlantic Sun), Yale (Ivy)

No. 13 seeds: Akron (MAC), Vermont (East America), North Texas (C-USA), State of New Mexico (WAC),

No. 14 seeds: Belmont (Ohio Valley), Bradley (MVC), UC Irvine (Big West), Northern Kentucky (Horizon)

No. 15 seeds: North Dakota State (Summit), Hofstra (Colonial), Winthrop (Big South), Boston University (Patriot)

No. 16 seeds: Eastern Washington (Big Sky), Little Rock (Sun Belt), * Robert Morris (Northeast), * Siena (MAAC), * Prairie View A,amp;M (SWAC), * North Central Carolina (MEAC)

* First four teams

First four

Texas (19-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 70/61/51. vs. P1: 5-8. vs. P2: 2-4. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-0

Xavier (19-13): NET / Pom / Sag: 47/45/48. vs. P1: 3-11. vs. P2: 7-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-0

Stanford (20-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 33/43/80. vs. P1: 4-7. vs. P2: 3-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-2

Memphis (10-21): NET / Pom / Sag: 59/59/50. vs. P1: 2-5. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-3