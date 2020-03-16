Porsha Williams shares important recommendation amid global crisis

Porsha Williams also believes that it is better to stay home as much as possible these days. She shared an important recommendation and provoked various reactions from her fans.

"Please try to stay home with your loved ones if you can❤️🙏🏾 Be careful and know that God supports us!" Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘It should be less than that. That's not good enough. This is not how the numbers have started to decline in China. Be alone with your immediate family. I mean, think about it. What is the difference if one person in 50 has it? It will still get infected. 40 people in a 1 dpt store got infected from 1 person here when it first started. "

One commenter said, "So this means they don't go to work hahaha, they stumble," and another fan posted this: "In Amsterdam, we're already in a soft run." Go crazy but necessary. I predict that you are the next 😅 ’

A commenter wrote this: "Biiiihhhh- I'm sitting her on this MONDAY MORNING." And so, you and I are at least BLESSED! Stay safe, beautiful lady! 💙👑✨ & # 39;

Someone else said, "I'm glad you're taking it seriously. You could be taking glamorous photos of yourself, but you're not. I hope people who admire him will follow his advice. It's just a reminder that all people, Famous or not, we're in this together. I'm in England right now, but I hope to go back to my home in Atlanta on Friday. "

One follower wrote: "It is really heartbreaking for my daughter's birthday party to be canceled. She has the same birthday as her daughter. The coronavirus is a mess @ porsha4real."

Aside from this, Porsha also tried to make her fans laugh with a recent post.

Her followers appreciated the fact that she brings a bit of joy into their lives during these difficult times we are currently experiencing.



