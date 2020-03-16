Porsha Williams impresses fans by posting a photo with NeNe Leakes and calling her "sister,quot;

Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes might have had their ups and downs, but it looks like everything is fine with each other these days, judging by Porsha's IG post. She shared a photo with herself and NeNe Leakes, and calls Gregg Leakes' wife "sister."

Check out the photo Porsha shared on her social media account below.

‘What door 🚪? Big sis / lil sis through the ups and downs because real recognizes real. Everything is love and forgiveness❤️ ’Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said, "People can't stand up when others make peace and let the past be past," and another commenter posted this: "@marlohampton You, Porsha, Nene & Tanya." #GangGang Give it hell in the meeting !!! & # 39; & # 39;

Another follower agreed with the previous fan and said: ‘I swear that the ones you name are also my favorites. I don't like Kandi as much and Cynthia is too old to be as aggressive as she and Kenya is so bitter and jealous and people don't see that … "

Someone else posted this: ‘We support big sister and little sister! Kandi, she's showing her true colors and hating … "

A follower said: ‘True friendship goes through a lot, but it always comes back. I love to see you all together. "

Someone else said: ‘I love this and I am so happy that they both made it up. Life is too short to let things get in the way of true friendship and brotherhood. "

Another fan said ‘I love this !!!! I really miss their brotherhood. I'm glad they are finding their way back to each other. "

Apart from this, Porsha recently told her fans that they should stay home if they have a chance to do so. Such a move could further contain the virus, and this would make it easier for doctors to treat existing cases.



