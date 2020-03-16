Porsha Williams defends Marlo Hampton amid stealing allegations

%MINIFYHTML514dc298c1e9a58e289014b58378727b11% %MINIFYHTML514dc298c1e9a58e289014b58378727b12%

Despite Porsha's explanation, some people still believe that the & # 39; international shoplifter & # 39; Marlo is stealing the scene, as one person even suggests that the housewives are working together.

Then "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"aired its last episode of its season 12 on Sunday, March 15, there was wild speculation that the cast member Marlo Hampton He was caught stealing during a shopping excursion in Greece. The ladies went to a boutique store in the country, and people thought Marlo seemed a little suspicious.

In the episode, Marlo was seen putting some expensive clothes in a shopping bag. The growing suspicion of people, her and her co-star NeNe leaks they whispered to each other. The little details in the episode, though it might just be a matter of production editing, convinced viewers that Marlo was stealing.

While Marlo has yet to respond to the allegations, his other co-star Porsha Williams jumped to his defense. Explaining in a comment section of an Instagram post with images of Marlo allegedly stealing, Porsha wrote on Monday, March 16: "Guys, stop that little dress that cost $ 15 and she bought it for Pj," referring to her daughter Pillar Jhena. .

Others also thought it was almost impossible for Marlo, who is rich, to steal. "She is Versace from head to toe … no one is stealing a $ 10 shirt," one fan reminded everyone. "I don't see how it's being stolen when you take it out of a bag you're already holding … and put it back in the same bag," added another.

Analyzing the matter, someone wrote: "Is it me or can you see @marlohampton take the item out of his bag first, then show it to @neneleakes for his opinion and then put the item back in his bag? I do that When I try to match an outfit, I'll take the item out and see if it works with something else from another store. "

Despite Porsha's explanation, some still believed that Marlo did steal from the scene when one called her "an international store thief". One person even suggested that the housewives were working together so that Marlo could fulfill her mission without being caught. "Everyone covered their porsha is the distraction, Nene tries to watch the area, Kandi knows that she is not going to say anything and they are not saying anything to Kenya," the person alleged.