Police post hit-and-run video with suspect photo – Up News Info Detroit

Matilda Coleman
DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT)The Detroit Police Department has released a photo and description of a suspect in connection with a critical hit-and-run on Monday.

It happened on the west side of the city. March 1 at approximately 1:15 a.m. in West McNichols Road and Stahelin Avenue.

Police say a woman was trying to cross the street when she was hit by a large black SUV with chrome trim and damage to the front driver's side.

Driver The vehicle fled the scene traveling west on West McNichols.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was included in critical condition.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

