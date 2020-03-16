Police post hit-and-run video with suspect photo – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department has released a photo and description of a suspect in connection with a critical hit-and-run on Monday.
It happened on the west side of the city. March 1 at approximately 1:15 a.m. in West McNichols Road and Stahelin Avenue.
Police say a woman was trying to cross the street when she was hit by a large black SUV with chrome trim and damage to the front driver's side.
Driver The vehicle fled the scene traveling west on West McNichols.
The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was included in critical condition.
Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
