Police investigate Hitmaka, also known as Yung Berg, for brutally hitting his girlfriend with a gun

Hitmaka is being accused of brutally hitting a girlfriend who was hospitalized with a broken nose with a gun.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the alleged abuse, which reportedly started as a verbal dispute between him and his girl and escalated to Hitmaka allegedly hitting her with the gun multiple times, resulting in some visible injuries, according to The Blast.

The woman reported him to Los Angeles police, alleging that the incident occurred at a private residence in Los Angeles around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

After taking the report, LAPD issued an emergency protection order preventing Hitmaka from entering 100 yards from his alleged victim. You are also instructed not to contact her directly or indirectly in any way, including by electronic means, and you cannot approach her home.

The protection order will expire on March 20, which at that time if you want an extension, you will have to file an actual restraining order in the Los Angeles Court.

The alleged victim was hospitalized on Saturday, March 14, and was treated for his injuries at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. She was finally diagnosed with a "closed head injury, closed fracture of the nasal bone, and facial lacerations."

Part of the victim's face required "multiple stitches." Her hospital records verified that her injuries stemmed from an "assault."

While LAPD is investigating the assault, it is not immediately clear if and when they will arrest Hitmaka. We will keep you informed of any updates.