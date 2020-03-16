Police arrest woman for drunk driving with 6 children in car – Up News Info Detroit

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A 31-year-old Detroit woman faces four charges after being pulled over by police for drunk driving with six children in her car, authorities say.

It happened on March 8 just before 12:30 p.m. when Troy officers noticed the 2015 Chevrolet Malibu's left front red tire was smashed. The car was heading east on Charrington Drive, which is east of Rochester Road.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was in the passenger seat and five children were in the back seat. Two of the children were not buckled in the car and were sitting on each other's laps.

Authorities said the woman was surprised to see her tire in that condition. She told police that she was driving from a party and admitted having had two alcoholic beverages.

He was asked to undergo a sobriety test, to which the police said he did poorly and presented a breath test that showed his blood alcohol content to be .168, according to police, who also said that his driver's license was suspended.

