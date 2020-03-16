Police: 15-year-old boy dies after being hit by a car while crossing the road in Inver Grove Heights on Saturday – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Inver Grove Heights Police Department says a 15-year-old boy died Saturday of being hit by a car while crossing a road in Inver Grove Heights.

Police officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of Cahill Avenue just before 9 p.m. Saturday night. At the scene they found the 15-year-old wounded man and took him to the Regions Hospital. He later died of injuries caused by the accident. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify him.

%MINIFYHTMLb62ace5a06c51b7de25a577a361f0f2011% %MINIFYHTMLb62ace5a06c51b7de25a577a361f0f2012%

Police say the driver of the car that hit him is cooperating with police and showed no signs of disability.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.