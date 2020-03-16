Police: 15-year-old boy dies after being hit by a car while crossing the road in Inver Grove Heights on Saturday – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Inver Grove Heights Police Department says a 15-year-old boy died Saturday of being hit by a car while crossing a road in Inver Grove Heights.

Police officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of Cahill Avenue just before 9 p.m. Saturday night. At the scene they found the 15-year-old wounded man and took him to the Regions Hospital. He later died of injuries caused by the accident. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify him.

Police say the driver of the car that hit him is cooperating with police and showed no signs of disability.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

