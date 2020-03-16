Pink's advice to fellow parents with children at home is not to be missed

Pink She is sharing some great tips for any parent or caregiver staying home with children in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 40-year-old singer shared on Instagram a couple of ways she is helping her children. Jameson Moon Hart Y Willow Sage Hart keep busy at home.

"Hello everyone. We are sharing our love from home, I wanted to share something really great that a friend sent me. It is about how to make a schedule for your family. So we get up before 9 am on our morning walk if we can or yoga if it's raining, "explained the singer. "Academic time, housework time, today Willow vacuumed. Quiet time, then it's late fresh air, dinner, and then TV free time that really excites him, and then bedtime at 8pm or 9pm, depending if you don't fight your brother. Right? "

Last week, it was announced that California's major school districts would close their schools as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the Los Angeles Times.

California joins at least 12 states that have already ordered the complete closure of their schools, including New York, Florida, South Dakota, Ohio, New Jersey, Texas, Washington, Virginia, and others.