People Stay Busy With Schools, Some Businesses Closed During Coronavirus Outbreak – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– A bike ride. A race. Helping with household chores.

The first Monday with the widespread closure of schools and offices due to COVID-19 forced northern Texans to alter routines and find new ways to get through the day, while trying to stay away from too many people.

In North Richland Hills, Fred and Liz Covitz worked from home, and used their lunch hour to ride a bike with their daughter Bella.

"The biggest concern I think I have is how can I keep her from going crazy," Liz said. "Because she has nothing to do. There is no online school or anything. So how do I make sure I'm not watching YouTube videos all day every day?"

Bella admitted, unable to connect with friends, her only idea at the moment was to play video games.

Mark Qualls of GameStop, vice president of operations for the store, said store managers had noticed an increase in customer arrivals.

While that's natural when schools go on vacation, spring and summer, in this case, he noted that they could be people looking for a way to stay connected through online games, if they can't do it in real life.

Board games like Dungeons and Dragons and Magic the Gathering were also popular options, he noted.

Parents sent photos to CBS11 of crafts they were trying to create for their children, or asking them for help cleaning the house.

In Bedford, high school friends Ali Landreth and Emily Owens were going to run to a park, not worrying about the possibility that there would be no school for weeks.

"Not really at all," said Owens. “We are glad to be out of school. No one we know was sick.

