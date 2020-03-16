PEO Aviation announces future long-range assault aircraft awards – Defense Blog

Executive Office of the Program, Aviation announces the holders of the Project Agreement for the Future Competitive Demonstration of Long Range Aviation (FLRAA) and Risk Reduction (CD,amp;RR).

Army Aviation PEO, in collaboration with Army Recruiting Command, Redstone recently awarded the FLRAA CD,amp;RR project agreements under the Other Transaction Authority (OTA) of the Aviation and Missile Technology Consortium (OTA) to Bell Textron Incorporated and Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation. These competitively awarded OTA agreements consist of risk reduction activities that combine government research with input from industry partners to inform the future development and acquisition of the FLRAA weapons system. Deliverables include initial concept designs, requirements feasibility, and business studies using model-based systems engineering. These CD,amp;RR agreements will span two years, reporting the Army's final requirements and the planned registration program for the competition in 2022.

"These agreements are an important milestone for FLRAA," said Mr. Patrick Mason, Executive Director of Programs, Aviation. “CD,amp;RR continues to transition technologies from the JMR-TD effort to the design of the FLRAA weapons system. We will conduct analysis to refine the requirements, concept designs, and procurement approach. "He continued:" Ultimately, this information and industry feedback is vital to understanding performance, cost, affordability, programming risks and the operations necessary to successfully run the FLRAA program. "

According to the brig. General Wally Rugen, director of the Future Vertical Lift (FVL) multifunctional team at Army Future Command, teamwork played an important role in the decision process.

"I am very proud of the collaborative work done by this team of teams and am excited about the awarding of the OTA agreements for CD,amp;RR's efforts to continue reducing risk and setting the conditions for the four-year acceleration of the FLRAA program. We appreciate the support from Congress and senior military leaders nominating FLRAA for a stable and enforceable registration program, ”Rugen said.

The agreements support one of the Army's top priorities: FLRAA is a key capability within the FVL ecosystem, and FVL is one of the Army's top six modernization efforts. FLRAA will allow multi-domain operations, fly farther and faster than existing aircraft, and provide air assault and MEDEVAC support to the maneuver force in a disputed and constantly changing environment. It will allow the Army to retain its ability to project combat power in support of the maneuver force.

FLRAA CD,amp;RR is a critical effort; PEO Aviation will work with industry in the digital engineering environment prior to the registration program to ensure that the Army understands performance, cost, and programming risks; trade requirements; and the affordability necessary to successfully run the FLRAA program and achieve a first equipped unit in FY30.