Patton Oswalt offers "Hope and Humor,quot; performing from his front yard

Patton oswalt is trying to maintain morale.

%MINIFYHTML4b49aff75cff503bbdaaebc08535895f13% %MINIFYHTML4b49aff75cff503bbdaaebc08535895f14%

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold and countries like Italy have officially closed, celebrities like Oswalt are trying to help in any way they can, even if that just means making their neighbors laugh.

%MINIFYHTML4b49aff75cff503bbdaaebc08535895f15% %MINIFYHTML4b49aff75cff503bbdaaebc08535895f16%

This morning, the 51-year-old comedian shared a video of himself performing from his front yard on Twitter. "Watching the videos from Italy inspired me," Oswalt wrote on social media. "Artists must offer their neighbors hope and humor at this time of quarantine."

Over the weekend, while people in Italy were still locked up due to the coronavirus pandemic, videos of apartment building residents began to circulate on social media of them singing and playing instruments from their balconies to keep the spirit up. aloft.

"Okay folks. Thanks for staying tonight. I hope you are isolating yourself and making sure you are in place," Oswalt begins his parody from his balcony. "This COVID-19, I'm telling you. I didn't see COVID 1-18, so I really don't know what this is all about."