Patton Oswalt offers "Hope and Humor,quot; performing from his front yard

Patton oswalt is trying to maintain morale.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold and countries like Italy have officially closed, celebrities like Oswalt are trying to help in any way they can, even if that just means making their neighbors laugh.
This morning, the 51-year-old comedian shared a video of himself performing from his front yard on Twitter. "Watching the videos from Italy inspired me," Oswalt wrote on social media. "Artists must offer their neighbors hope and humor at this time of quarantine."
Over the weekend, while people in Italy were still locked up due to the coronavirus pandemic, videos of apartment building residents began to circulate on social media of them singing and playing instruments from their balconies to keep the spirit up. aloft.
"Okay folks. Thanks for staying tonight. I hope you are isolating yourself and making sure you are in place," Oswalt begins his parody from his balcony. "This COVID-19, I'm telling you. I didn't see COVID 1-18, so I really don't know what this is all about."
"But hey, you know, this is a good time to catch up on your broadcasts," Oswalt continues as two passersby watch him from across the street.
Pointing at her 10 year old daughter. Alice Oswalt, who is apparently walking his dog in the front garden, Oswalt says, "Oh hi, how's it going there, how's it going today?"
To which her daughter jokingly replies: "You suck!"
"Okay, uh … you know, folks, let's make sure to tip your food delivery guys, but don't touch them. Don't touch them. And we'll be … I'll be here for another 40 minutes," says Oswalt, as the camera is directed towards the desolate residential area.
But her daughter was not the only one who hit the comedian. His wife Meredith Salenger brought to Twitter to make fun of your standing video too. She wrote, sharing the original video: "The community moved me singing from their windows in Italy because they couldn't get out of their homes. This is almost as inspiring."
This weekend, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued new restrictions, calling for home isolation for all people over 65, people with chronic illnesses, and also called for the closing of bars, wineries, nightclubs, and bars. of beer, according to The Sacramento Bee.
On Sunday night, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti echoed the governor's sentiments and officially ordered that the aforementioned establishments remain closed until at least March 31. Restaurants have been ordered to close their dining rooms, but they can continue to fulfill orders for takeout and delivery.
In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio also signed an executive order for the closure of nightclubs, cinemas, and concert venues, for The Washington Post.
As of March 16, the White House has advised people not to meet in groups of more than 10. CBS News reports that more than 3,8000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the US. USA and at least 74 have died.
