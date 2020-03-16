Patrol: Wisconsin man killed, woman injured after I-90 crash near Winona – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Wisconsin man was killed and a woman hospitalized early Monday morning after a van veered off Interstate 90 in southeast Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the interstate lanes east, just south of Winona. The road conditions were dry.

%MINIFYHTML7ff4749113b2b5d1e991f5e0c59b3f1d11% %MINIFYHTML7ff4749113b2b5d1e991f5e0c59b3f1d12%

Dennis Williams, 74, of Elroy, Wisconsin, died in the accident. He was a passenger in the van and was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver, Richarda Jean Yoakum-Williams, 68, also from Elroy, Wisconsin, suffered non-fatal injuries. Emergency crews took her to a Wisconsin hospital for treatment.

The researchers say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.