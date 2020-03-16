Parkland Hospital Offers COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing by Physician Order – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Current Parkland Health & Hospital System patients can now be tested for COVID-19 without even leaving their cars.

However, they must have a Parkland medical order for the test.

However, unscheduled appointments for the general public are not available.

The hospital has asked that no one come to the emergency room or urgent care emergency center for a test appointment.

Parkland patients can contact the COVID-19 patient line at 214-590-8060.