Parents share resources to keep students learning during school closings – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Schools are closed, but so are restaurants, museums and cinemas. What will parents do with their school-age children?

With schools across California and much of the country in an effort to stem the coronavirus outbreak, parents are putting their networks to work, sharing tips, articles, resources and videos on how to keep their children on a school schedule.

Many parents have downloaded a schedule posted by photographer Jessica McHale.

The color-coded schedule incorporates physical activity, homework, and quiet time.

"Kids are used to structure and predictability, and this is not a summer break, this is not where kids can do whatever they want and take fun camps," said Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge, medical expert and pediatric psychologist. "They are going to go back to school, and keeping that structure in place is critical to maintaining their learning right now."

Various online learning resources have made the lessons free, including PBS and Scholastic. PBS has partnered with LAUSD to tailor its TV programming to appropriate grade groups, while Scholastic launched a "Learn at Home,quot; website with daily courses for K-6 students.

The Glendale-based company behind ABCMouse.com has also made its site free.