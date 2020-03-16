Palestinian fight continues with coronavirus | Palestine News

With 39 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in Palestine as of Monday, the Palestinian Authority is struggling to cope with the pandemic with its limited resources and weak health system.

Thirty-seven of the victims were infected after a group of 51-member Greek religious tourists, who visited Bethlehem in early March, tested positive once in Greece. Greek authorities then notified the Palestinian government, which, in turn, tracked down all those who had been in contact.

%MINIFYHTMLdd1dab457acb600fa1d1dc0d4ce6f10a11% %MINIFYHTMLdd1dab457acb600fa1d1dc0d4ce6f10a12%

The last two cases were discovered in the northern city of Tulkarem, where a man who worked as a worker in Israel was said to have been infected by his Israeli business boss, who was also infected while outside of Israel.

The last case was of a medical student who returned home from Poland on March 9, where he is studying medicine.

Plus:

Immediately after the discovery of the infections, the Palestinian government ordered the closure of the entire city of Bethlehem. It also initiated widespread tests and quarantines for people suspected of carrying the virus.

Palestinian government spokesman Ibrahim Melhim told Al Jazeera that his government is operating in a "multiple strategy,quot; to stop the spread of the disease.

He said an effort is to keep the public updated to avoid misinformation and rumors on social media. For that, he said, the government established an official website that included details on the medical progress of each case, gender, location and age.

"We hold two press conferences daily to keep the media informed and to keep accurate information about our current situation to the public," said Melhim.

Conflict effect

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, exposed the vulnerabilities of the Palestinian government caused by the conflict with Israel, which retains strict military control over the Palestinian territories.

While Melhim acknowledged that the Palestinian Authority and Israel have a high level of coordination at this time to contain the coronavirus, he said Israel still refuses to release funds that it deduces from taxing the Palestinians. Money is desperately needed to increase the authority's ability to fight disease.

According to Melhim, around 400,000 Palestinian workers in the West Bank travel to Israel on a daily basis and are at serious risk of contracting an infection from Israel.

Israel announced on Monday that the total number of coronavirus infections increased to 277 confirmed cases.

He also said that the Palestinian government is also monitoring the situation in the embattled Gaza Strip, which has the potential for devastating contagion due to Palestinians traveling to Egypt or working in Israel and ending up returning infected.

"We are fighting on two fronts: one against the pandemic and the other against the brutal military occupation of Israel," he said.

Melhim said the Israeli army and illegal Jewish settlers "still mount constant closings, raids and attacks on civilians, complicating our efforts to combat the pandemic."

Lack of resources

The Palestinian government was caught off guard after the pandemic was discovered because it lacked sufficient medical equipment to detect patients and provide adequate quarantine facilities. As a result, all patients are being treated at local hotels because there are not enough hospital beds to cope.

The Qatari government donated $ 10 million to the Palestinian government to support its containment efforts. Kuwait also followed with $ 5.5 million in emergency financial assistance. Melhim said the Palestinians appreciate all the help they can get from the Arab states and appealed to others to help in the fight.

Student Muntaser Hattab's family said he likely became infected after returning home to the occupied West Bank, and denied official claims that he was affected by the virus in Poland.

Muntaser's brother Baraa Hattab told Al Jazeera by phone from Tulkarem that his brother took a direct Rayanair flight from the Polish capital Warsaw to Amman, Jordan, where he spent a day with family members before crossing the King Hussein Bridge / Allenby towards the Palestinian. territories.

He said his discomfort still shows no symptoms of the disease at this time and that he was never stopped or checked by anyone on his way home.

"My brother was never detained or examined for signs of the disease during his trip," he said.

Follow Ali Younes on Twitter: @ali_reports