Pakistan's spike in coronavirus cases raises quarantine concerns | News

Islamabad, Pakistan – Pakistan has recorded its largest single-day increase in coronavirus infections, bringing the count to 106, amid reports of ineffective quarantine procedures, as 61 of them are reported to have been among those detained in a quarantine camp to the country's Taftan border crossing with Iran.

There have been no deaths from coronavirus, according to government data.

"(The increase in cases) was mainly due to people who came from Taftan. They had been quarantined there, and then we transferred them to our own facilities where we tested them," said Meeran Yousuf, spokesperson for the health minister of the Sindh province.

People currently in the Taftan camp told Al Jazeera that they were not being adequately screened for the coronavirus or treated for the existing conditions. They also complained about the miserable living conditions at the facility, which houses hundreds of people.

Under current procedures, those released from the camp are held for an additional 14 days in their home provinces in separate quarantine facilities, where they will be evaluated for symptoms of the virus, Yousuf told Al Jazeera.

A spokesman for the provincial government in Balochistan, where Taftan is located, denied claims that conditions were inadequate in the camp, saying that staff were constantly monitoring those in quarantine for symptoms.

"The World Health Organization protocol requires a mandatory 14-day quarantine," said Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani. "People can still develop symptoms after 14 days, or even 28 days. It differs from case to case."

& # 39; Five people to a tent & # 39;

"We are sleeping in tents, with up to five people in a tent because there is a shortage of space here," said Amir Ali, 26, a travel agent who was taken to the Taftan camp on March 3.

"There are not enough toilets or enough water. The detection system is not what they say. They are not giving us all these medications."

Ali shared videos of the camp showing rows of tents, basic toilets, and some people forced to sleep indoors on the floor of the main city government building.

The videos also show litter covering the ground between the tents.

Since last month, more than 4,600 people have been detained in the quarantine camp, Shahwani said. Of these, 1,822 had been released to their home districts on Friday, while several hundred remain in the camp, government data shows.

The 50 cases registered in Sindh province were among the 1,822 people who were dispatched last week.

Ali said medical services were inadequate at the camp.

"They used the thermometer on the first day (of arrival in Iran). Since then, they have not checked us at all," he said.

"There is no one available here to provide treatment if people have symptoms or other illnesses."

Others in the quarantine camp echoed Ali's concerns.

"The conditions here are so dirty that if a person spends a few days here, even if they are healthy, they will get the crown (virus)," said Fatima Bibi, in a video recording shared with Al Jazeera.

"We ask the government to get us away from this place as quickly as possible."

Bibi said the toilets were not properly maintained and that they smelled "so bad that you want to vomit."

Others lamented the lack of medical facilities in the camp.

"There are no doctors here," said Khanum Jan, who had been in the camp for nine days. "There are no beds or blankets."

Balochistan government spokesman Shahwani said the government was doing its best with limited resources.

"It is a desert area. It is very far," he said. "We are doing our best."

On Monday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the country's national coordinating committee on COVID-19. No important announcements were made after the meeting.

Last week, after a high-level meeting of the national security committee, the Pakistani government announced the closure of all educational institutions across the country until April 3, the closure of all border crossings with Iran and Afghanistan. and the prohibition of all public meetings of any kind.

Since February, Pakistan has evaluated more than 975,634 people at entry points, according to government data.

The country's National Institute of Health says its current risk assessment of the impact of the disease is "moderate."

Ali said he feared the cases could increase, as those released from the quarantine camp "are not being evaluated."

"The increase in cases that is happening, this is only happening due to their incompetence," he alleged.

"When there were thousands of people here (in Taftan last week), people slept four inches away."

Additional report by Saadullah Akhtar in Quetta, Pakistan.