Pakistan-Bangladesh series postponed | Cricket News

Pakistan's 16-year-old fast bowler, Naseem Shah (R), became the youngest player to do a trial hat-trick in the first trial against Bangladesh.

Pakistan has postponed a test match and a one-day international cricket against Bangladesh amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bangladesh was due to arrive in Karachi on March 29 before ODI on April 1. The test match, the second in a split series, was scheduled to begin on April 5.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said Monday that it will work together with the Bangladesh Cricket Board to identify a future opportunity to complete the match that is part of the ICC World Test Championships.

The first test between the two teams was played in February at Rawalpindi, where Pakistan won by one inning and 44 runs.

The PCB has also postponed its national limited tournament, the Pakistan Cup, which was due to start on March 25.

Cricket activities in Pakistan will be halted after the final of the Pakistan T20 Super League, which will be played in Lahore in an empty stadium.

Multan Sultans face Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings to face Lahore Qalanders in the two semi-finals on Tuesday. Several foreign players competing in the tournament have already returned home since the tournament, including eight English cricketers.