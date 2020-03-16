Paisley Park could run again in Punchestown | Racing News

Paisley Park can run again this season after coach Emma Lavelle received encouraging results from initial tests at the heart of her stable star.

The eight-year-old was a red-hot favorite to extend his winning sequence to eight by successfully defending his crown at Stayers & # 39; Hurdle in Cheltenham, but followed home an eighth well-defeated, after which it was discovered who had an irregular heartbeat.

While the problem appeared to have been resolved by Friday morning, Paisley Park was sent to the Rossdales Equine Hospital on Sunday for further examination by equine cardiologist Celia Marr.

Speaking on Monday morning, Lavelle said, "I haven't actually heard anything until today, but I got a call from Newmarket late in the afternoon to tell me that he had the scanners in his heart and that everything was looking good. "

"They tell me he has a huge heart, although I'm not sure we really needed a scan to know that!

"He had an ECG on overnight. Subject to everything being fine with that, he will be allowed to go home."

Lavelle's plan throughout the season was for Paisley Park to end his campaign at the Punchestown Festival, and he could still do so, subject to the meeting being held in light of the coronavirus outbreak. All races in Ireland are currently held behind closed doors.

"Let's see what happens over the next week or two. Obviously, there is much more to it than just what happened to Paisley Park," added Lavelle.

"Once we have him at home, we can start working with him again, and he can use a monitor with a chip, which will then send the data to Newmarket and we can be sure that everything is as it should be."

"If he seems to be doing well, he is working well and the races are going on, then we will definitely consider Punchestown, but there is a much bigger picture right now."