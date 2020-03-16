Overwatch League 2020 calendar, how to watch online games

%MINIFYHTML36fb42afeb87d48c30a657f8e8dcb48a11% %MINIFYHTML36fb42afeb87d48c30a657f8e8dcb48a12%

After initially canceling all events scheduled for March and April, the Overwatch League announced that it will simply play those games in an online environment.

"Online gaming allows us to prioritize the health and safety of our entire community while continuing to provide fans with high-quality entertainment and competition," the league said in a statement last week. "We expect matches to resume online starting March 21."

The statement adds that the matches will be played between three groups according to regional geography. The full 2020 schedule has not been released, but the Overwatch League remained true to its promise that matches will resume as of March 21.

2020 Overwatch League schedule

Saturday March 21

San Francisco Clash Against Seoul Dynasty: 11 a.m. PT

Los Angeles Valiant vs. Los Angeles Gladiators – 1 p.m. PT

Sunday March 22

Seoul Dynasty vs. vs. Los Angeles Gladiators: 11 a.m. PT

San Francisco Shock vs. Los Angeles Valiant – 1 p.m. PT

An updated schedule with more matches will be released later this week.

How to watch Overwatch League 2020

All games will air exclusively on YouTube Gaming, on the YouTube channel Overwatch League.

And if a live stream is missed, the channel will provide on-demand videos later.

How did the coronavirus impact the Overwatch League?

While games will resume online, the league still felt an impact from the coronavirus.

In the video above, Overwatch Esports Vice President Jon Spector explains some of the decisions his team had to make as a result of the coronavirus. One major change is that instead of having the Atlantic and Pacific conferences, teams are now organized into three geography-based groups: Atlantic (10 teams), Pacific (6 teams), and China (4 teams) .

Spector adds that the new schedule will help catch up on lost games and play more games, including a Friday greeting for April. He says that by May 1, the full schedule should return to normal as usual.

Additionally, Spector announced that the All-Stars event will be moved to the end of the season, although he is still working on specific details. Meanwhile, the Mid Season Invitational has been canceled.