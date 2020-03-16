Online: Indians Prefer Online Training More Than Traditional Classrooms: Survey – Latest News

Online / e-learning is the most preferred form of training among students, as it provides flexibility to learn anywhere, anytime in a cost-effective way, survey says. According to Velocity MR, a leading market research and analysis company, 72% of Indians prefer the online / e-learning training mode over traditional classroom training.

The survey results come at a time when many state governments have advised all schools to remain closed until the situation is under control amid the Covid-19 scare.

The global economy has plunged into a deep crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) that has killed more than 6,000 and sickened billions of people worldwide.

Byju & # 39; s is the best-known e-learning app followed by other apps like Udemy, Coursera, Unacademy, Lynda, NIIT, IGNOU, Oliveboard, he noted.



The study also found that online / online learning is not only beneficial for students but also for teachers.

This teaching mode saves time, provides flexibility to teach from anywhere, and at the same time allows teachers to directly help students, according to the survey.

"Our survey shows that the 25-45 age range prefers online learning. Among 94 percent of people who choose online learning are professionals working in industries like IT / Computers / Technology,quot; said Jasal Shah, managing director and CEO of Velocity MR.

Shah further noted that a quarter of students still prefer traditional classroom training, as they feel that face-to-face interaction between student and teacher helps them understand the topic more easily.

The survey was conducted in February and covered more than 2,000 people in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, and Ahemdabad.