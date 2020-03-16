One person dies, a second is injured, in a car accident on I-225.

One person died and another was injured Monday night in a car accident on Interstate 225.

The accident happened around 7:25 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near South Tamarac Drive, said police Josh Lewis, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol.

The accident, from a 2004 Ford truck, was reported as a rollover, Lewis said. One person died at the scene and another person was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

The incident is under investigation.