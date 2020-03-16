Olga Kurylenko warns others to take coronavirus seriously after positive diagnosis

Instagram

Actress famous as Bond girl in & # 39; Quantum of Solace & # 39; 2008 reveals that she is now locked up at home & # 39; after experiencing symptoms such as fever and fatigue for almost a week.

Actress Olga Kurylenko you have contracted coronavirus.

The 40-year-old man, who rose to fame as a Bolivian secret agent Camille Montes opposite Daniel CraigJames Bond in the 2008 film "Quantum of SolaceThe news revealed during an Instagram post on Sunday, March 15, along with a snap from her balcony as seen from her closed window.

"Locked up at home after testing positive for Coronavirus. In fact, I have been ill for almost a week," he wrote. "Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and take this seriously!"

Olga's diagnosis comes after she finished filming her next movie. "The bay of silence"according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She is the last high-profile celebrity to hire COVID-19 – Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson They are currently quarantined in Australia with the virus.

Earlier this month, the next James Bond movie was confirmed "No time to die"It had been postponed until November from its original release date in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen more than 169,000 recorded cases worldwide, resulting in more than 6,500 deaths.