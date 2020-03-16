Oleksandr Usyk Still Plans To Outwit Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury By Demanding His Mandatory Opportunity | Boxing news

"How can they do that?"

















Usyk dismisses Chisora's plan to beat him

Oleksandr Usyk's team has reiterated their expectation of receiving a shot at the 2020 world heavyweight title and insisted that Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury "can't,quot; beat them.

Usyk is the WBO's mandatory challenger, but Joshua is hoping for an undisputed title fight with Fury to decide a champion for the division.

The Ukrainian must go through Derek Chisora ​​on May 23 and Joshua defends his IBF, WBA and WBO belts against Kubrat Pulev on June 20, both live live. Sky Sports box office, while WBC champion Fury is expected to have a third fight with Deontay Wilder.

When asked about the Joshua vs. Fury possibility for each major belt, Usyk manager Egis Klimas said Sky Sports: "They can't. How can they do that?

"Right now, we have to win (against Chisora), then after the mandatory WBO fight it has to happen."

"I think Anthony wants this fight too. Good fighters want to fight good fighters. Anthony sees a good challenge at Oleksandr and wants to go there. Everyone says Oleksandr will give Anthony trouble, but Anthony believes that otherwise he wants to show that he is stronger.

"In the UK it would make sense, it wouldn't make sense to go to the United States with a boxer from the UK and one from the Ukraine. UK fans know Usyk."

Usyk promoter Alexander Krassyuk, who works alongside Eddie Hearn, said last week: "As soon as Usyk completes his task with Chisora, we all hope that he will face AJ."

"This island has all the heavyweight belts, so we are here digging."

"He needs to fight a tough opponent and Chisora ​​has good experience. We decided to continue on this path."

Usyk is risking his mandatory shot at the world's heavyweight belts by entering the ring with Chisora, but he never considered putting his career on hold to wait for a title shot, his team confirmed.

"We didn't want to wait long, Oleksandr wants to be in the ring to be busy," said manager Klimas.

"It would be a big problem not boxing for a long time."

Joshua previously told Sky Sports about Usyk: "When I am trying to build my record, I want opponents like Usyk to say that I have defeated them."

"He uses his feet very well and positions his hands well. You can't hit him because his feet move so well. If you can catch him, (the punches) are taking off his gloves."

"What I would do, as I already did, is study it, from its footwork, the positioning of its hands, to its openings.

"Then he would go to ex-people who confronted him and look for information on how to defeat him."

Usyk knocked out Tony Bellew on his previous visit to the United Kingdom in an undisputed defense of the cruiserweight title.

Joshua continued: "Usyk is a great cruiserweight, the undisputed champion of cruiserweight, who has decided to move to heavyweight to mix with the greats.

"He is still exploring the division, but he wants a piece of the big cake, he is more than welcome to try to get this out of my hands."