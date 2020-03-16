Official Xbox X Series specs can confirm a key feature of PS5 – BGR

In another surprise announcement, Microsoft released the full Xbox X Series spec sheet on Monday, which includes RAM and storage details.

Considering that the PS5 and the new Xbox will share several main specs, Sony is likely to agree with Microsoft when it comes to SSD capabilities.

That means the PlayStation 5 needs to ship with 1TB of fast SSD flash memory, and will likely support expandable storage just like the X Series.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Microsoft came out on Monday with some important Xbox announcements. We now have a detailed spec sheet for the new console, as well as several demos of the new hardware showing the gameplay. Not to mention, Microsoft also provided a lot of new details about the new Xbox controller. For those keeping score at home, the company is several steps ahead of Sony when it comes to new console announcements: Microsoft unveiled the X Series design in mid-December, followed by a spec and feature post on the blog a couple of months later, and now everything is. While Sony doesn't appear to be ready or willing to reveal the PlayStation 5 amid the new coronavirus pandemic, and the company likely won't hold a press conference anytime soon, the new Xbox announcement provides some ideas for a Key piece of PS5 hardware, one that will play a role in determining its price.

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X will feature the same core set of specs, including CPU, GPU, RAM, and SSD storage, and Microsoft has revealed all the specs for the X-Series now. The new Xbox will have 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and 1TB of custom NVME SSDs, with speeds reaching 2.4GB / s (raw) or 4.8GB / s (with the custom hardware decompression block). The PS5 obviously has to match these specs, especially on the storage side.

The video demos in this post, which Microsoft also posted to YouTube on Monday, show the huge advantage of SSDs over HDDs when it comes to gaming.

We have known for months that both consoles will feature fast SSDs instead of old hard drives, but until today we had no idea how much storage would be available to the user right away. Rumors suggested that the PS5 will have at least 1TB of on-board storage, and I've often explained why that should be the minimum capacity for 2020 consoles. Microsoft confirms it all, and Sony has to at least match it.

What's even more interesting is that the X Series will support expandable storage cards that match the same speed as internal storage. The expansion card fits inside that rectangular port on the back, and it's apparently made specifically for the console. It's unclear how much it will cost, but it sure seems like a great way to double storage on the console without sacrificing speed. It goes without saying that Sony also has to match this particular feature.

Image Source: Microsoft

The PS5 will surely support external drives, and the X Series also has that feature. According to Microsoft, the console will support external USB 3.2 hard drives, although SSDs should also work. The USB 3.2 standard is a bit complex, so it's unclear which version of USB 3.2 we're looking at. That said, speeds start at 5 Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1) and go up to 20 Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2 × 2).

What Microsoft did not say is whether the X Series will have its own USB-C ports, although the company revealed that the new Xbox controller will have a USB-C port for faster charging:

And a USB-C port allows gamers to play and charge with a modern cable that's more readily available.

That is not enough to confirm that the console has USB-C ports on the front. You can connect the controller to power using a regular USB-C charger and connect wirelessly to the console.

Sony also needs to confirm whether the PS5 will have a USB-C port, which could be used for fast data transfers to external SSDs and to recharge the new DualShock 5 controller. But the company said in October that the new controller will have a USB connector. C. With all of this in mind, it's safe to say that the PS5 will ship with a super-fast 1TB SSD on board, as well as expandable storage support, be it a regular SSD that you can buy at any electronics store or custom made by Sony. flash storage for the console.

Image Source: Sony