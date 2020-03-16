Oakland, San Francisco, Hayward, West Contra Costa offering food for students during coronavirus closings – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The Oakland, San Francisco, West Contra and Hayward school districts will continue to offer meals to students during the coronavirus closure.

Twelve schools in Oakland will open for "takeaway,quot; breakfasts and lunches for students, who will also be able to pick up food to take home for several days, OUSD said. Meal programs will be open Monday and Thursday between 8 a.m. and noon at the following schools:

%MINIFYHTML7f1547b30755a56fe212215225bfee5711% %MINIFYHTML7f1547b30755a56fe212215225bfee5712%

Northwest / West Oakland: Sankofa Elementary, West Oakland Middle School, Hoover Elementary

Central Oakland: Oakland High School, Garfield Elementary

East Oakland: Bret Harte Middle School, Life Academy / United for Success, Coliseum College Preparatory Academy, Madison Park Upper, Fremont High School, Castlemont High School, Elmhurst United Middle School

The district said it will also work with other community partners and local agencies to ensure that students have access to food during school closure.

In Oakland, about 71 percent of students, which is nearly three in four students, receive free or reduced-price meals. All of these students are likely to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak, hence the decision of the school district.

FULL COVERAGE: Coronavir outbreak

In San Francisco, SFUSD said meal distribution would begin Tuesday with free breakfast and lunch for all children 18 and under at eight pickup sites in the city and six more sites to be added on Wednesday.

"We are committed to continuing to provide healthy meals to our students for the next few weeks while students are not in school," SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said in a prepared statement. "We are grateful for the support we have already received to make this happen, and we would appreciate additional support from the community to help us keep our students fed."

A list of pickup sites and times is available at sfusd.edu/schoolfood.

SFUSD also said it was also collaborating with the San Francisco-Marín Food Bank on the possible joint placement of food pantries at sites where students will receive free meals.

The West Contra Costa School District announced that meals will be available to pick up from 11 a.m. at 1 p.m. to:

Anza High School, 5000 Valley View Rd., Richmond

DeJean High School, 3400 Macdonald Ave., Richmond

Helms Middle School, 2500 Road 20, San Pablo

Kennedy High School, 4300 Cutting Blvd., Richmond

Montalvin Elementary School, 300 Christine Dr., San Pablo

Nystrom Elementary School, 230 Harbor Way S., Richmond

Pinole Valley High School, 2900 Pinole Valley Rd., Pinole

Richmond High School, 1250 – 23rd Street, Richmond

Riverside Elementary School, 1300 Amador St., San Pablo

Meanwhile, in Hayward:

All school sites will be distributing meals for Monday

On Tuesday:

Cherryland Elementary 456 Laurel Ave.

Fairview Elementary 23515 Maud Ave.

Longwood Elementary 850 Ave Longwood.

Park Elementary 411 Larchmont Street

Schafer Park Elementary 26268 Flamingo Ave.

Treeview Elementary 30565 Treeview Street

Tyrrell Elementary 27000 Tyrrell Ave.

Hayward High School 1633 East Ave.

Tennyson High School 27035 Whitman Street

monte Eden High School 2300 Calle Panamá

Oakland kids told KPIX what free lunches were like. Fourth grade Israel Sanchez-Ortiz and her younger brother receive free breakfast and lunch at the Encompass Academy. He pointed to what he had had for lunch: "Salad with ranch and pasta." He says a full stomach makes learning a little easier.

Her mother, Yosdelhi Ortiz, said that school work and food are her biggest concerns during the closing of the school.

"Very concerned, because we don't have any food stored. We have to go (to the store). As I said, it's crazy," Ortiz said. He went to many stores and found empty shelves. She plans to stock up on food this weekend.

"The lines are horrible at Costco. We couldn't get in this morning, "said another OUSD mother, Alejandra Hernández.

Ninth-grade student Jaimie López said she will likely cook for her younger sister while her parents work during school closure.

"It will be difficult because I have to work and everything for the school online. And then I have to see my sister and help my mother," said López.

Oakland Unified has just under 37,000 students. Educators recognize the challenge. That's why a district leader said that students can pick up food for multiple days on Mondays and Thursdays instead of every day.

"The big factor we are considering is social distancing and making sure students don't interact and families interact over and over again throughout the week," said Preston Thomas, director of systems and services for OUSD.