Non-profit organization East Bay will continue to deliver meals at school food pantries despite closings – Up News Info San Francisco

PLEASANT HILL (Up News Info SF) – An East Bay nonprofit said Sunday that it will continue to deliver food to students and families across Contra Costa County who are affected by the school closings caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

White Pony Express, a Pleasant Hill-based food rescue, will deliver food to people served by its School Food Pantry Program. WPE says it has been delivering "fresh and surplus food to 11 free lunch schools in the county."

The 11 WPE school pantries were installed in schools in the following cities: Antioch, Bay Point, Martinez, Pittsburg, Richmond and San Pablo. According to WPE, the nonprofit will deliver more than 415,000 quality, nutritious food meals throughout the county.

Now that almost all the schools in the county are closed, WPE will deliver food to nearby community centers or churches where families can get items.

"Many of these families depend on this food to make ends meet," WPE said in a statement.

According to WPE, more than 100,000 students in Contra Costa County (about 40%) are eligible for the free lunch program. WPE said the goal of its School Food Pantry Program is "to help eliminate hunger and increase academic success for students so they can contribute more fully to the communities in which they live."

“The food that WPE provides to the schools we serve not only provides nutrition. It provides hope, ”said Helen Jones, manager of food rescue operations at WPE.